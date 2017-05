BAGHDAD The death toll from two apparently coordinated suicide bomb attacks in the Iraqi capital rose to 29, medics said on Tuesday.

The first bomber detonated his charge at a checkpoint 100 metres (yards) from a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in the al-Qahira district of northern Baghdad. Minutes later a second person blew himself up inside the building.

