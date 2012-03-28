* Owners claim bank victimised by authorities
* Central bank insists it's protecting financial sector
* Controversy could shake faith in privately held banks
* Dispute politicised by sectarian charges
* Warka's fate may become clearer in a few weeks
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, March 28 Iraqi banker Saad al-Bunia says
the country's largest privately owned bank, which was placed in
insolvency proceedings by authorities this month, is a victim of
its own success: its growth threatened the near-monopoly of
state banks.
"They don't want a strong bank to operate and compete with
state banks," said British-educated Bunia, a member of one of
Iraq's old and wealthy merchant families, who accuses
authorities of waging a campaign to undermine the bank.
The rise and fall of Warka Bank for Investment and Finance -
and the struggle to ensure it rises again - underline the
opportunities and obstacles in Iraq's chaotic business
environment as the country recovers from years of war and
economic sanctions.
The saga also shows how political divisions plague business
in Iraq. The controversy over Warka has polarised government
officials and members of parliament, highlighting a rift between
the Shi'ite-led government and a Sunni Muslim community which
lost political dominance because of the U.S. invasion in 2003
but retains considerable economic power.
The central bank took custody of Warka, in which the Bunia
family owns a 56 percent stake, early this month; an external
auditor will study how to restructure it and whether it needs to
sell assets to raise capital. Warka's board of directors filed
suit last week to try to reverse the central bank's decision.
Central bank deputy governor Mudher Kasim said the
custodianship decision was prompted by growing liquidity
problems at Warka, its difficulties in meeting depositor
withdrawals, and its failure to reach an agreement in talks with
Standard Chartered Plc on the foreign bank acquiring a
majority stake.
"The bank expanded by giving loans - it appeared collateral
for these loans was weak. What concerns us foremost is the
stability of the financial sector and depositors' rights, and
thirdly shareholders' rights," Kasim told Reuters by telephone
from Baghdad.
"This is not a bad bank and was one of the best private
banks in terms of assets, technology and the number of its
branches, which constituted more than a quarter of private bank
branches" in the country, Kasim said.
He strongly denied any suggestion that authorities were
victimising Warka. "The bank's investment ability weakened and
if capital drops even by 5 percent, the central bank can put any
bank under custodianship. We gave the bank several chances to
restructure but this did not work."
