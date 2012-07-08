* Many banks succeed in raising their capital
* Capital increase in three stages
By Aseel Kami
BAGHDAD, July 8 Most of Iraq's 34 private banks
have reached the central bank's 150 billion Iraqi dinar ($128.8
million) capital requirement level for 2012, a measure to
enhance their financial capability, officials said.
The central bank laid out a three-stage programme in 2009
for banks to raise their capital - a move intended to boost the
banks' ability to deal with any crisis they might face in a
country still trying to rebuild its battered economy after years
of war and economic sanctions.
The deadline for the first stage was the end of June 2011,
when most banks reached capital levels of 100 billion Iraqi
dinar.
In June 2012, many banks increased their capital to $128.8
million and the third stage is June 2013, by which time capital
levels need to be at $215 million.
"The capital increase of the private banks aims to
strengthen the banks in order to have the ability to absorb the
losses. The capital is actually a cushion to absorb the losses,"
Mudher Kasim, deputy governor of the central bank, said last
week.
The Iraqi Private Banks league said reaching the capital
target had been fairly easy for many banks.
"80 percent of the banks have increased their capital, some
of them have increased it even more than the required levels, it
is not a dilemma," said Abdul-Aziz Hassoun, executive director
of the Iraqi Private Banks League.
According to the central bank website, OPEC oil producer
Iraq has seven state-owned banks, 23 private banks, and 11
Islamic private banks.
Most banking activities are conducted by two state-owned
banks, Rafidain and Rashid. Much of the private banking activity
is limited to deposit services and a small amount is personal
lending.
The banks which did not succeed in raising their capital
have asked the central bank for a grace period until the end of
the year, Kasim said.
"We are not very strict in this issue...but at the same time
we cannot give a hint that our decisions could be rolled back,"
he said.
Hassoun said he would prefer the central bank to encourage
failed banks to merge.
($1 = 1163.0000 Iraqi dinars)
(Reporting by Aseel Kami; Editing by Erica Billingham)