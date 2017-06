BAGHDAD The death toll in a string of bombs and other attacks in Iraq on Monday rose to 50, with at least 144 wounded, police and hospital sources said.

The explosions included car bombs in and around the Iraqi capital Baghdad and in the northern oil city of Kirkuk as well as other attacks by gunmen in the restive Diyala province.

