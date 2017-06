BAGHDAD, July 3 A car bomb in a busy market in the southern Iraqi city of Diwaniya killed at least 25 people and wounded 40 others on Tuesday, a provincial council official said.

Earlier in the day, two roadside bombs targeting Shi'ite pilgrims killed four people and wounded 21 near the central Iraqi city of Kerbala, hospital and police sources said. (Reporting by Imad al-Khuzaie; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Alison Williams)