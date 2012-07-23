US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
BAGHDAD, July 23 At least 16 people were killed and 75 wounded in a string of bomb attacks in Iraq on Monday, police and hospital sources said.
Six explosions, including a car bomb and a suicide attack, in and around the Iraqi capital Baghdad killed 12 people and wounded 60, the sources said. In the northern oil city of Kirkuk, four car bombs blew up killing four and wounding 15 others.
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
SAO PAULO, June 7 Chinese power utilities and foreign investment funds are seen as the likely bidders in upcoming asset sales in Brazil's electricity industry, as debt-laden state utilities seek to root out years of political mismanagement and balance sheet overstretching, according to lawyers familiar with the market.