KIRKUK, Iraq A suicide bomber detonated his explosives inside a Shi'ite mosque in the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Thursday, killing at least eight people as they attended a mourning ceremony, police said.

The bombing followed a series of blasts on Shi'ite neighbourhoods in Baghdad hours earlier, part of a surge in violence over the last four weeks stirring worries Iraq may slide back into widespread sectarian confrontation.

(Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; writing by Patrick Markey)