BAGHDAD The death toll in a string of bomb attacks in Iraq on Monday rose to 39, with at least 118 wounded, police and hospital sources said.

The explosions included a car bomb and a suicide attack, in and around the Iraqi capital Baghdad, as well as four car bombs in the northern oil city of Kirkuk.

(Reporting by Baghdad newsroom; writing by Rania El Gamal in Dubai, editing by Diana Abdallah)