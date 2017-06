A firefighter hoses down a destroyed vehicle at the site of a bomb attack in Kirkuk, some 250km (155 miles) north of Baghdad July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ako Rasheed

TIKRIT, Iraq The death toll in a string of bomb and gun attacks in Iraq on Monday rose to 89, including at least 16 soldiers killed by gunmen in north of the country, police and army sources said.

The gunmen used machine guns and hand grenades in the attack on a military post near Dhuluiya, 70 km (45 miles) north of Baghdad, army Captain Yasir Abdullah told Reuters. (Reporting by Ghazwan Hassan; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)