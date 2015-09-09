DUBAI, Sept 9 Iraq will use the proceeds of an
international bond issue to fund salaries as well as
infrastructure projects in the oil and gas, electricity and
transportation sectors, according to a prospectus seen by
Reuters on Wednesday.
Baghdad wants to raise up to $6 billion in a series of U.S.
dollar bond sales, though the first issue is expected to be
small. The government will start a week-long roadshow on
Thursday in Europe and the United States.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Stephen Kalin;
Editing by Toby Chopra)