LONDON, June 11 Iraqi dollar bonds are suffering a heavy selloff after Islamic militants seized the important city of Mosul, raising fears the oil-rich country will eventually break apart.

A 2028 dollar bond worth $2.5 billion is down 4.5 cents on the dollar since Tuesday, when Mosul fell to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant, an offshoot of al Qaeda. The bond is trading at 90.5 cents on the dollar.

Iraq's portion of the JPMorgan EMBI Global dollar bond index blew out a further 53 basis points on Wednesday after widening 23 bps on Tuesday. The broader index is stable.

The extremists have also now taken control of an area that includes Iraq's biggest oil refinery, potentially threatening Iraq's economic life's blood.

A bond trader in London reported heavy selling of the bonds, although he said hedge funds were the main participants so far.

"People are familiar with security issues in Iraq, but this is a higher-profile incursion and has raised concerns about the governability Iraq and potentially its break-up," said Stuart Culverhouse, the head of research at brokerage Exotix.

But Culverhouse noted gross central bank reserves of around $70 billion meant Iraq could easily repay debt. And others said bond losses should be limited by Iraq's huge oil exports from the southern port of Basra.

"We have to recall that Iraq is exporting more than 2.5 million bpd [barrels per day] of oil, and thus the impact on default risk should be limited," said Richard Segal, an analyst at Jefferies.

