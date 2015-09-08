LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Iraq is due to begin
meeting fixed income investors on Thursday for a potential US
dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to deal
leads.
The roadshow will be in London on September 10 and 11,
before heading to New York on September 14, Boston on September
15 and finishing in Los Angeles on September 16.
Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are arranging the
144A/Reg S transaction.
Iraq is rated B- by Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)