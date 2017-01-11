Jan 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Iraq has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan for a US$1bn five-year bond guaranteed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), according to a source.

USAID is providing a full faith and credit guarantee for the notes which will have a January 18 2022 maturity and a January 18 2017 settlement date. The trade will be unrated. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)