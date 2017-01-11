BRIEF-MCI Capital to raise up to 20 mln zlotys in series O bonds
* TO ISSUE UP TO 20,000 SERIES O BONDS OF THE NOMINAL VALUE OF 1,000 ZLOTYS EACH
Jan 11 (IFR) - The Republic of Iraq has mandated Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan for a US$1bn five-year bond guaranteed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), according to a source.
USAID is providing a full faith and credit guarantee for the notes which will have a January 18 2022 maturity and a January 18 2017 settlement date. The trade will be unrated. (Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand)
May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging stock.