* BP eyes lower peak output over time at Rumaila
* Field key to Iraqi growth ambitions
* BP chief says 3.4 mln bpd in Iraqi output "doable" by end
2013
* Dudley, in Russia, elected to Rosneft board
By Melissa Akin
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 20 Oil major BP
is weighing cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day
in targetted peak output at Iraq's most prolific oilfield,
Rumaila, its chief executive said, as Baghdad aims to pump at
lower rates so resources will last longer.
"It is something the government has asked us to do," Bob
Dudley said on Thursday in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on
the sidelines of the Rosneft annual general meeting.
Baghdad is lowering plateau production rates at core
southern oilfields, including Rumaila, in line with a more
realistic target of 9 million barrels per day, versus an
original 12 million to be reached by 2017.
But Iraq and Western oil experts say reaching even the 9
million rate will be a stretch given infrastructure constraints.
One set of scenarios for Rumaila ranges from 1.7 million-2.4
million barrels per day (bpd), while the current target of 2.85
million bpd is still "mentioned" but the peaks would differ over
time in different scenarios, Dudley said.
A Rumaila oilfield executive said last month it would
produce 1.45 million bpd at the end of this year from current
rates of around 1.4 million.
BP has been in talks about the reduction at Rumaila since
last year. In December, oil ministry and industry sources said
BP was close to reaching a deal to cut Rumaila's target to
between 1.8 million and 2.2 million bpd.
Rumaila, which BP operates with China National Petroleum
Corp. (CNPC), has estimated reserves of around 17 billion
barrels and produces the largest single contribution to Iraq's
total output.
Dudley took a seat on Rosneft's board on Thursday after BP's
purchase of a 20 percent stake in the state owned Russian oil
producer, which holds the world's largest crude oil reserves
among listed companies.
Iraq, which in 2009 awarded a series of service contracts
with international companies to tap its oilfields, is aiming to
produce 3.4 million bpd by the end of this year, up from around
3.1 million bpd now.
"I think it's doable," Dudley said, adding that hitting next
year's higher output target would depend on infrastructure
developments. Iraq wants to produce 4.5 million bpd by the end
of 2014.
The ministry of oil has already agreed lower production
targets for Lukoil at West Qurna-2 and Eni at
Zubair. Negotiations are continuing with Royal Dutch Shell
at Majnoon and Exxon at West Qurna-1.
BP is boosting spending at Rumaila to $2.85 billion this
year, under a stepped-up drilling programme, after expenditure
of $1.9 billion last year.