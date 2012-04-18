* Exxon won't move until Baghdad approves KRG deals
* Baghdad willing to talk to Arbil to settle differences
LONDON, April 18 Exxon Mobil has told
Baghdad it will not break ground on its oil blocs in the
semi-autonomous Kurdish north until the central government
approves the contracts, Iraq's top energy official said on
Wednesday.
Exxon sent Baghdad into a fury at the end of last year by
signing up for six KRG exploration blocs. The central government
holds that any oil contracts signed with Kurdistan are illegal.
The U.S. major, also leading a project at the supergiant
West Qurna-1 oilfield in southern Iraq, has sent two letters to
the oil ministry confirming its decision to freeze its Kurdish
deals.
Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani said
on a visit to London that the company made clear it would only
proceed if Baghdad approved its KRG contracts.
Shahristani has indicated many times that such approval was
unlikely to be granted.
"As for Exxon, they have sent a letter to the ministry of
oil confirming that they will not take any action on the ground
until their contract is approved by the Iraqi government," he
said at a conference.
Baghdad has threatened to exclude Exxon from its upcoming
exploration round and Shahristani said a decision had yet to be
made on whether it could take part.
A long-running dispute between Iraq's central government and
the KRG over land and oil rights has worsened in recent weeks
and Arbil halted oil exports at the start of April.
Shahristani said Baghdad is prepared to discuss serious
differences with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) over
oil matters, but said they would take time to resolve.
The high-ranking Iraqi official also confirmed that talks
were taking place between BP and Baghdad over the
northern Kirkuk oilfield.
The UK major is looking closely at a project to revive the
giant, ageing oilfield. Baghdad is understood to be keen to have
the British oil major positioned in northern Iraq to counter the
recent controversial move by Exxon into Kurdistan.