* Low oil revenues, bloated payroll strain finances
* Baghdad negotiating loan with Qatar National Bank
* Eurobond, IMF loan possible funding tools in 2016
BAGHDAD, Oct 21 Iraq's fiscal deficit is
expected to hit 11.9 percent of economic activity in 2016, the
finance minister said on Wednesday, as the country struggles to
fund fighting against Islamic State in the face of dropping
crude prices.
The government's budget proposal, which awaits parliamentary
approval, envisages expenditure of 106.9 trillion dinars ($95
billion) with a 23.5 trillion dinar shortfall, Hoshiyar Zebari
told reporters.
Baghdad is currently facing a budget deficit of about $22
billion, out of a budget of roughly $105 billion.
More than 70 percent of expenditure will be used to pay
salaries and pensions of the country's bloated public sector.
Oil is expected to account for more than 80 percent of
Iraq's fiscal revenues in 2016, even as crude prices have more
than halved in the past year.
"Next year will not be an easy year. According to the
estimates ... and the current price of oil, we expect it to be a
difficult year for us," Zebari said at the ministry's
headquarters.
A global surplus has prompted oil prices to sink to below
$50 a barrel from $115 in June 2014.
Moments before Zebari spoke, ministry employees demonstrated
inside the building against changes to the compensation system
for public workers. Zebari said the revisions were aimed at
reducing inequities.
Iraq's deficit is also aggravated by higher military
expenditure and other costs associated with the fight against
Islamic State militants who seized nearly a third of the
country's territory last year.
Zebari said Baghdad had begun negotiating with Qatar
National Bank, the largest lender in the Gulf Arab
region, for a loan that could be used to help plug the fiscal
gap, but did not provide details.
An international bond which the government delayed issuing
this month also remains an option for financing the deficit, but
Zebari said the 2016 budget allocates only half of the $6
billion initially sought from investors.
The International Monetary Fund said earlier in the day it
may provide a large loan to Iraq in 2016 to help stabilise the
country's finances, but Zebari would not be drawn on how much
money Baghdad might seek.
($1 = 1,123.1000 Iraqi dinars)
(Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and
Alison Williams)