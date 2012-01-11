* Iraq aims to attract $86 bln in investment by 2014
* Takes more than a year to set up a business
* Long-term investment, no quick returns
By Serena Chaudhry
BAGHDAD, Jan 11 Foreign investors seeking a
foothold in Iraq take heed: you'll need a healthy dose of
patience, a flexible schedule, and a love of tea.
Nearly nine years since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled
dictator Saddam Hussein, Iraq remains a state-centric economy
and, beyond oil, private businesses have yet to play a
significant role in the rebuilding of the once thriving Middle
East bread basket.
Infrastructure remains dilapidated after years of war and
economic sanctions, and investment is needed to reform banking,
build houses and roads and fix a chronic electricity shortage.
That means plenty of opportunities for investors, but
foreign executives already on the ground say it can take more
than a year to become operational in Iraq, where security is one
of the most costly risks.
Taking the time to build relations with local partners is
the key to success, they say.
"Nothing is fast in Iraq," said Alan Morrell, vice president
of American bottled water firm Oasis. "We're going to have to
start with tea and relationship building and we may dance for
three or four months if it's a big deal. If it's a simple deal,
we might dance for two weeks, but we're going to dance."
Attracting foreign investment is essential to the rebuilding
of Iraq and the OPEC-member state has already signed a series of
contracts with oil majors to develop its vast oil reserves - the
fourth-biggest in the world.
Iraq set a goal to attract $86 billion in investment by 2014
under a five-year economic development plan. The infrastructure,
housing and electricity sectors need the most development.
The National Investment Commission (NIC) was created in 2006
to facilitate the process for international firms. It offers
'one-stop' shopping, including help with visas, registering a
company and housing and security for investors during a first
visit.
NIC Chairman Sami al-Araji said dozens of companies contact
him a month regarding business opportunities in Iraq.
LOCAL PARTNERS ESSENTIAL
Iraq's market - an educated populace of 30 million with big
requirements after years of war and sitting on huge oil reserves
- is considered a potential gold mine in a weak global economy.
But risk factors - corruption, security against an ongoing
and lethal insurgency and lack of legal safeguards - are high.
"I don't know anywhere else in the world where it's more
essential (to have a local partner). There's so much
uncertainty, so many unknowns to be navigating," said James
Hogan, former chief executive of banking giant HSBC's
business in Iraq.
"Even before you navigate, you've got to understand the
socio, economic, political drivers. And it is complex."
A lack of clear regulation makes even a simple process like
obtaining a visa an arduous task.
According to Araji, getting a 10-day single entry visa to
Iraq should take 4-5 days and a six-month to one-year multiple
entry visa about 10-14 days. Many foreign investors say it has
often taken months to get visas for themselves or their workers.
Most businessmen say getting a good Iraqi lawyer should be
the first step, especially to assist with licensing. The cost of
a lawyer to facilitate registering a company can range from
$1,000 to $40,000, investors say.
Some investors say the sheer number of different licences
needed makes the process of starting a business lengthy. Each
ministry operates separately and has different requirements.
"We admit that right now we have some difficulties time wise
but we are in the process of trying to simplify it," Araji said.
While the banking sector is undergoing reform with the help
of the World Bank, Iraq remains a cash-driven society.
At the height of the war, it was common for businessmen to
carry suitcases of cash into the country. Investors are now able
to transfer money directly into bank accounts but some still use
bags stuffed with greenbacks to pay for services.
"They're not big bags, they're very normal. Like the ones
you get from the supermarket, just not transparent," said Daniel
Zamfiropol, Iraq branch manager for Romanian firm Octagon
Contracting & Engineering.
"That's the way you should carry (money). Don't carry it in
a nice bag ... low profile, that's the key word."
HIGH OPERATING COSTS
Security remains a primary concern nearly nine years after
the U.S. invasion, with bombings a daily occurrence, and most
foreign companies hire personal security teams.
Hogan said HSBC spends around $3,000-$6,000 a day on
security. Ground Works Inc, an engineering, construction and
logistics firm, said security for housing and business compounds
can run at $14,000-$18,000 a month, while a local bodyguard
costs $1,500 a month and a foreign guard $4,000 per month.
Electricity is intermittent and having a generator is a
necessity. Businessmen say fuel for generators can cost around
$3,000-$8,000 a month.
While high overheads, low initial returns and delays in
licensing are frustrating, many investors say the steepest
learning curve is understanding the culture.
"What we found is that Iraqis don't appreciate a
direct conversation of pressure associated with their
performance. They would prefer patience and ongoing
communication and relationship building," Morrell said.
"In a Western culture, we're used to going in and saying
'it's your job, sort it (out), what's the problem?' and
demanding services. In this culture, that's not what they're
looking for."
Face-to-face communication is highly valued but telephone
calls and text messages are also acceptable. Iraq did not have a
mobile phone industry under Saddam and the sector has since
boomed. E-mails, however, are rarely answered.
"I stopped relying on e-mails as a means of communication.
Either they don't get read, or even if they do get read, they
might not necessarily generate a reply," said Hogan.
So what are the essential rules for doing business in Iraq?
"Throw your timeline out the window, stick to your budget,
and your plan needs to be able to be fluid," Ground Works
President Greg Holmes said.
