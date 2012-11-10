BAGHDAD Nov 10 The former governor of Iraq's
central bank on Saturday denied parliamentary charges of
corruption on Saturday, saying he was the victim of a government
campaign to try and control the autonomous bank's foreign
reserves.
Iraq's cabinet last month ousted Sinan al-Shibibi after a
parliamentary investigation into central bank officials accused
of abusing the bank's dollar auctions.
Local authorities have issued arrest warrants for Shibibi,
who has left the country, and other bank officials, a decision
that has heightened investor concerns Prime Minister Nuri
al-Maliki's government is interfering with the bank's autonomy.
"I think the main problem was that the central bank did not
fund the government because the law does not allow it," Shibibi
told reporters, speaking from Geneva.
"The accusations and criticism ... are unjust and
incomprehensible."
Shibibi did not say whether he will return to Baghdad to
face the charges against him, which are being investigated by an
independent integrity watchdog.
The allegations of corruption at the central bank are the
latest chapter in a long-running dispute between the government,
its allied lawmakers and the central bank board over the
institution's autonomy.
A parliamentary commission last week said there had been
violations in dollar sales by the bank for importing goods,
false documents for importers, and a lack of control of how
dollar auctions were monitored.
Maliki, a Shi'ite, last year won a court ruling that put the
central bank and other independent bodies under more cabinet
supervision, a move his opponents said would allow the Shi'ite
premier to consolidate his power.
Iraq's political system has been mired in infighting among
Shi'ite, Sunni Muslim and ethnic Kurdish blocks, some of whom
accuse Maliki of failing to fulfill power-sharing agreements in
the cross-sectarian government.
Corruption is rife in the OPEC nation as its oil industry
rebuilds and foreign investors seek to reconstruct its
infrastructure after years of war and sanctions, even before the
2003 invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.
(Editing by Patrick Markey and Sophie Hares)