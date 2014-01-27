DUBAI Jan 27 Iraq's central bank expects to
withdraw the licences of five commercial banks that are unable
or unwilling to raise their capital before an end-January
deadline, its governor Abdul-Basit Turki Saeed said on Monday.
"Other banks have either fulfilled (the requirement) or have
done something, but these five are not working to fulfill it,"
Saeed said on the sidelines of a financial conference in Dubai,
speaking through an interpreter.
Iraq's central bank has been pressing the country's
privately owned banks to raise their capital to 250 billion
dinars ($215 million) as part of efforts to strengthen the
banking system and make it more efficient.
The banks originally had a deadline of June 2013, which was
extended to Jan. 31 this year. Iraq has 23 private conventional
banks and nine private Islamic institutions, as well as seven
state banks and 16 foreign banks operating in the country,
according to the central bank website.
Asked what would happen to banks which missed the deadline,
Saeed replied: "We just get their licence back. We will not
withdraw the licence of others because we can see they are
serious about it."
He declined to name the five banks, noting there was still
some time before the deadline expired.
(Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia)