UPDATE 5-Oil dips on concern over rising U.S. output, OPEC tensions
* Qatar crisis sparks fear of fuel supply disruptions (Adds Nigeria detail, updates prices)
BAGHDAD, July 24 Iraq has decided to blacklist Chevron Corp and bar it from signing any oil deals with the oil ministry after the U.S. major purchased stakes in two blocks in Iraq's Kurdistan, the oil ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
"In line with Oil Ministry policy based on the constitution, the Oil Ministry announces the disqualification of Chevron company and bars it from signing any deals with the federal Oil Ministry and its companies," the statement said.
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar after Arab countries severed diplomatic ties with the Gulf state and imposed port restrictions this week.