(Adds senators' comments, details)
By Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The United States says other
countries are willing to launch air strikes in Syria against
Islamic State militants and its U.N. ambassador predicted on
Sunday: "We will not do the air strikes alone."
Washington is trying to build an international military,
political and financial coalition to defeat the radical Sunni
Muslim group that has seized swathes of Iraq and Syria and
proclaimed a caliphate in the heart of the Middle East.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power was
asked on CBS' "Face the Nation" if the United States had any
indication other countries were willing to launch air strikes in
Syria.
"We do," Power said. "But we're going to leave it to other
nations to announce for themselves what their specific
commitments to the coalition are going to be."
Power highlighted U.S. efforts to build a coalition against
Islamic State on television news shows as world leaders gathered
in New York for this week's U.N. General Assembly.
The United States has launched air strikes against Islamic
State within Iraq and President Barack Obama has authorized
strikes in Syria aimed at denying Islamic State fighters safe
havens in either country. Washington has also committed $500
million to arm and train Syrian rebels and 1,600 U.S. troops
into Iraq to fight the group.
Power refused to identify any of the countries that might
join air attacks in Syria, but told CBS, "we do indeed have the
support along the lines that I've described."
Power told the ABC program "This Week" there was universal
support for "degrading and destroying" Islamic state.
"I will make you a prediction," Power said on ABC. "We will
not do the air strikes alone if the president decides to do the
air strikes."
France last week launched air strikes inside Iraq, but its
President Francois Hollande ruled out action in Syria.
Obama will give a speech at the General Assembly on
Wednesday to make the case again for world action against
Islamic State.
Islamic State has vowed to pursue a "direct confrontation"
with the United States and made public its beheadings of
American journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff as
retaliation for U.S. air attacks in Iraq.
While Americans support air strikes, there is little
appetite for a long campaign against the group, a Reuters/Ipsos
poll showed.
Congress last week approved Obama's request for $500 million
to arm and train Syrian rebels to fight Islamic
State, but some lawmakers expressed reservations.
"The risk is that the United States begins getting involved
in what may be a very long term commitment to a messy civil war
in Syria," Senator Chris Murphy, a Foreign Relations Committee
Democrat who voted against the aid, told NBC's "Meet the Press."
Republican committee member Ron Johnson, who approved the
aid, said he did not think aid and air strikes would be enough
to defeat Islamic State. "I'm just not seeing the strategy
that's actually going to work," he told NBC.
