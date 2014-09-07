CAIRO Arab League foreign ministers agreed on Sunday to take all necessary measures to confront Islamic State and cooperate with all international, regional and national efforts to combat militant groups.

It also endorsed in the closing statement of its meeting in Cairo a UN Security Council resolution passed last month calling on member states to act to stem the flow of logistical, military and financial support to extremists in Iraq and Syria.

