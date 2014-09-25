BAGHDAD Iraqi forces have retaken two areas in the restive western Anbar province where Islamic State insurgents had surrounded two army camps over the past week, Anbar's police chief said on Thursday.

"Our security forces, with the support of tribes and Iraqi planes and helicopters, were able to liberate al-Sijir and Albu Etha," Major-General Ahmed Saddag told a news conference in Anbar.

On Wednesday, an Iraqi soldier told Reuters that around 200 soldiers were trapped in the Albu Etha camp with food, water and ammunition running short.

Similarly, Islamic State insurgents on Sunday overran an army base in Saqlawiya, just 50 km west of Baghdad, killing or capturing 400 to 600 soldiers, a senior Iraqi security official said. Sijir is near Saqlawiya.

The government said it had detained two commanders for negligence over the Saqlawiya incident, which exposed the weakness of the army.

The military had crumbled this summer as Islamic State took control of roughly a third of Iraq, and it has been bogged down since January in Anbar province, through which a major road linking Syria and Iraq runs.

Islamic State has declared an Islamic caliphate in the two countries. Washington has launched air strikes in both to try to dislodge the radical Islamists, but has so far failed to stop them from carrying out attacks.

