NEW YORK, Sept 25 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
said on Thursday he was aware of a report of potential threats
to U.S. subway systems and that authorities had already begun to
beef up security at New York City mass transit sites before the
latest warning.
"I want to assure the people of New York that we are
monitoring these reports closely and are in close communication
with officials in Washington," Cuomo said in a statement.
Cuomo said the enhanced security was part of a bi-state
initiative announced on Wednesday with New Jersey Governor
Christie. The initiative comes in response to possible threats
to U.S. targets raised by Islamic State militants in the Middle
East.
