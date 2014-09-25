NEW YORK, Sept 25 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday he was aware of a report of potential threats to U.S. subway systems and that authorities had already begun to beef up security at New York City mass transit sites before the latest warning.

"I want to assure the people of New York that we are monitoring these reports closely and are in close communication with officials in Washington," Cuomo said in a statement.

Cuomo said the enhanced security was part of a bi-state initiative announced on Wednesday with New Jersey Governor Christie. The initiative comes in response to possible threats to U.S. targets raised by Islamic State militants in the Middle East. (Reporting By Frank McGurty; Editing by Bill Trott)