(New throughout, adds comments from Iraqi officials in Baghdad
and New York City mayor)
By Arshad Mohammed
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Iraq has "credible"
intelligence that Islamic State militants plan to attack subway
systems in Paris and the United States, the prime minister said
on Thursday, but U.S. and French officials said they had no
evidence to back up his claims.
Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's comments were met with
surprise by security, intelligence and transit officials in both
countries. New York's leaders scrambled to ride the subway to
reassure the public that the nation's largest city was safe.
Abadi said he received the information Thursday morning from
militants captured in Iraq and concluded it was credible after
requesting further details. The attacks, he said, were plotted
from inside Iraq by "networks" of the Islamic State, also known
as ISIS or ISIL.
"They plan to have attacks in the metros of Paris and the
U.S.," Abadi told a small group of U.S. reporters while in New
York for the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly. "I
asked for more credible information. I asked for names. I asked
for details, for cities, you know, dates. And from the details I
have received, yes, it looks credible."
Some Iraqi officials in Baghdad questioned Abadi's comments.
One high-level Iraqi government official told Reuters it
appeared to be based on "ancient intelligence". Another called
it "an old story." Both spoke on condition of anonymity.
Abadi did not provide further details. A senior Iraqi
official traveling with him later said Iraqi intelligence had
uncovered "serious threats" and had shared this information with
its allies' intelligence agencies.
"A full assessment of the veracity of the intelligence and
how far the plans have gone into implementation is ongoing," the
official said.
Ben Rhodes, a deputy national security adviser to U.S.
President Barack Obama, said the United States had "not
confirmed any specific threat."
"What we've consistently said to the Iraqis is if they have
information that is relevant to terrorist activity or terrorist
plotting, that they can and should share that through our
intelligence and law enforcement challenges," Rhodes told
reporters traveling with Obama on Air Force One from New York.
"We would certainly take seriously any information they are
learning," he said.
French security services also said they had no information
confirming Abadi's statement, a French government official said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
STRONGER TRANSIT SECURITY
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de
Blasio and other local officials suggested they were unfazed,
updating their public schedules on Thursday to add trips on the
city's subway system to reassure millions of daily commuters.
"We are convinced New Yorkers are safe," de Blasio said at a
press conference at a lower Manhattan subway station as he stood
alongside Bill Bratton, the police commissioner.
Bratton, however, said in response to Abadi's comments that
he sent more police to patrol subways and streets in the city
which was already on high alert because of the U.N. meeting.
Police will also increase security in and around Yankee Stadium
in the Bronx, where baseball star Derek Jeter is due to play his
last home game on Thursday before retiring at the end of the
season.
Officials in Chicago and Washington D.C. said they knew of
no threats to their transit systems.
The United States and France have both launched air strikes
against Islamic State targets in Iraq as part of a U.S.-led
campaign to "degrade and destroy" the radical Sunni militant
group, which has seized a third of both Iraq and Syria.
Abadi disclosed the intelligence while making a case for
Western and Arab countries to join that campaign. "We want to
increase the number of willing countries who would support
this," he said. "This is not military. This is intelligence.
This is security. The terrorists have a massive international
campaign. Don't underestimate it."
In the past, the United States had received threats that
various militant groups were targeting transportation systems
but there is no recent information about an imminent plan by
Islamic State, one U.S. official said, speaking on the condition
of anonymity.
Abadi also said that Iraq did not want to see foreign "boots
on the ground," but stressed the value of providing air cover,
saying Iraq's air force did not have sufficient capability.
He said Australia was "very interested" in participating,
though he did not provide details. He also voiced optimism about
a planned British parliament vote on Friday on the matter,
saying "they reckon it will be successful."
Earlier on Thursday, France said it would increase security
on transport and in public places after a French tourist was
killed in Algeria, and said it was ready to support all states
that requested its help to fight terror.
(Additional reporting by Mark Hosenball and Ian Simpson in
Washington, Frank McGurty, Jonathan Allen and Steve Holland in
New York, Nicolas Bertin in Paris and Ned Parker in Baghdad;
Editing by Jason Szep, Tom Brown and David Gregorio)