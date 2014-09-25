NEW YORK, Sept 25 Iraq is assessing the veracity
of purported threats to the U.S. and French subway systems and
has passed the information to "appropriate security authorities
of our partners," a senior Iraqi official said on Thursday.
Earlier, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said Iraq had
received "credible" intelligence on Thursday morning of such a
plot by Islamic State militants.
"There were serious threats that were uncovered by Iraqi
intelligence, and they were forwarded to the appropriate
security authorities of our partners," the senior Iraqi official
said in a statement.
"A full assessment of the veracity of the intelligence and
how far the plans have gone into implementation is ongoing. We
cannot further discuss the nature of the threat in the media,
except to reaffirm that Daesh (Islamic State) will continue to
endanger international peace and security unless it is
eradicated," he said.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed Writing by Jason Szep; Editing by
James Dalgleish)