Sept 25 There is no specific or credible threat
against Washington's area rail or bus systems, a spokesman for
the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority said on Thursday.
"We are aware of the reporting out of the Middle East,"
spokesman Dan Stessel said in an email. "Based on the
information we have at this time, there remains no specific or
credible threat against the Metrorail or Metrobus systems."
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said his country had
received "credible" intelligence that Islamic State militants
planned to launch attacks on subway systems in Paris and the
United States.
