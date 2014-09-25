NEW YORK, Sept 25 New York City's police
department on Thursday said it was "aware" of the Iraqi prime
minister's warning that Islamic State militants were planning
attacks on mass-transit systems in the United States and Paris.
"We are in close contact with the FBI and other federal
partners as we assess this particular threat stream," said John
Miller, deputy commissioner for intelligence and
counterterrorism at the New York City Police Department. "New
York City normally operates at a heightened level of security
and we adjust that posture daily based on our evaluation of
information as we receive it."
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Writing by Scott Malone; Editing
by Frank McGurty)