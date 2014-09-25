By Ellen Wulfhorst
| NEW YORK, Sept 25
NEW YORK, Sept 25 A warning by Iraq's prime
minister that Islamist militants planned to attack New York City
sent political leaders scrambling on Thursday to assure the
public it was safe to ride the subways and travel the streets of
the nation's largest city.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill
de Blasio each had the same idea - take a subway ride to a busy
transit hub to announce that everything was under control.
"I have a simple message for all New Yorkers. There is no
immediate credible threat to our subway system," de Blasio said
at a hastily arranged news conference at Manhattan's Union
Square where he arrived by subway from City Hall.
A few minutes earlier, and a few blocks away, the governor
staged his appearance by taking a subway to Penn Station, a
major rail terminal.
"You are going to see a greater police presence than you
have seen before," Cuomo said. "Don't be alarmed. If anything,
that should be comforting."
While the newest threat was unsubstantiated, the added
police presence was a precaution, said New York Police
Commissioner William Bratton, who appeared alongside the mayor.
Their public reassurances were reminiscent of pronouncements
by former Mayor Rudolph Giuliani when New Yorkers, devastated by
the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the World Trade Center, were
fearful of further devastation to the city.
The security concerns arose after Prime Minister Haider
al-Abadi said Iraq had received what he termed credible
intelligence that Islamic State militants planned to attack
subway systems in Paris and the United States.
Senior U.S. and French officials promptly said they had no
evidence to back up the claim. Abadi made his remarks while in
New York for the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.
Extra police patrolled among crowds of commuters and
tourists dragging luggage through busy subway hubs and at Penn
Station and the Port Authority Bus Terminal during the evening
rush hour.
Uniformed officers, several with explosive-sniffing dogs,
were stationed every few hundred yards, with tables set up to
conduct random bag searches.
New Yorker Richard Betancourt, 64, gave a thumps-up to a
group of police officers keeping watch at a 42nd Street subway.
"They'd be stupid not to go for it," he said of the visible
security presence. "New York is the No. 1 target."
"It's something that these nut jobs might see, and then
they'll think twice before they do anything, if they have any
brains," he said.
The police commissioner said security would be added
throughout the city, with heavily armed teams of counter-terror
police, stepped-up searches and coordination with private
security workers.
Additional security was planned for Yankee Stadium, where
baseball star Derek Jeter was to play his last home game before
retiring at the end of the season.
Cuomo said authorities already had boosted security in
response to potential threats from Islamic State and other
militant groups. The New York governor, together with his New
Jersey counterpart, Chris Christie, announced a bi-state
initiative to that end on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Frank McGurty; Editing by Ken Wills)