WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The United States has no
evidence to back up an Iraqi claim that Islamic State forces
were plotting to attack U.S. subway systems, two senior U.S.
government security officials told Reuters on Thursday.
In the past, the United States had received threats that
various militant groups were targeting such transportation
systems but there is no recent information about an imminent
plan by Islamic State, one official said, speaking on the
condition of anonymity.
A separate source in Congress said lawmakers and staff had
not been briefed on any current Islamic State threats against
subways in U.S. cities.
Earlier on Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi
said Iraq had received "credible" intelligence that Islamic
State militants plan to attack subway systems in Paris and the
United States.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing
by Bill Trott)