BRUSSELS, Sept 18 Belgium is willing to offer
fighter jets and special forces to the U.S.-led coalition to
fight Islamic State militants in Iraq, the country's defence
ministry said on Thursday.
Defence Minister Pieter De Crem has outlined three possible
contributions, but is still awaiting a formal request from the
United States, a ministry spokesman said.
Any Belgian engagement would require the approval of
parliament, although there appears to be a very broad majority
in favour of action.
The first contribution would be the stationing of six F-16
jets, along with 120 pilots and support staff, to support ground
troops. The second would be to provide two C-130 cargo planes to
take troops and material to Iraq.
The third suggestion is to send about 35 special force
soldiers to advise local troops.
The United States is attempting to organise a coalition of
Western and allied countries to counter Islamic State, which has
seized large swathes of territory in Iraq and Syria, reaching up
to the border with NATO member Turkey
U.S. officials say several Arab countries have offered to
commit fighter jets.
