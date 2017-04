A destroyed vehicle is seen on a bridge at the site of a suicide bombing in Ramadi, west of Baghdad, September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Osama Al-dulaimi

BAGHDAD Three suicide car bombs were detonated in the Shi'ite Baghdad neighbourhood of Kadhimiya on Thursday followed by 12 mortar rounds fired in from outside the district, killing at least 16 people, security sources said.

The area in northern Baghdad is the site of a major Shi'ite shrine. A mortar round landed near the shrine, the sources said. They added that gunfire was heard in the district.

