British Prime Minister David Cameron addresses the United Nations Security Council during the 69th U.N. General Assembly in New York, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LONDON Prime Minister David Cameron said he wanted Britain to join U.S.-led air strikes against the Islamic State militant group after the Iraqi government requested London's help and he recalled parliament to secure its approval for military action.

Parliament, which was in recess, will reconvene on Friday to vote on allowing Britain's Royal Air Force to hit Islamic State targets in northern Iraq. The action has the backing of all three main parties and is expected to comfortably pass.

Cameron spoke as U.S. planes pounded Islamic State positions in Syria for a second day, but the strikes did not halt the fighters' advance in a Kurdish area where fleeing refugees told of villages burnt and captives beheaded.

Britain, a staunch U.S. ally, was quick to join military action in Afghanistan and Iraq a decade ago. But a war-weary public and parliament's rejection last year of air strikes on Syrian government targets prompted Cameron to proceed cautiously this time and win cross-party support before acting.

"What we are doing is legal and it is right. It does not involve British combat troops on the ground," Cameron said in New York, where he was attending the United Nations General Assembly.

"When we are threatened in this way, we should not turn away from what needs to be done. I'm confident we will get this through on an all-party basis."

Cameron said the Iraqi government had requested British air strikes. He was scheduled to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in New York.

Cameron, who is up for re-election next year and is keen not to roil public opinion, will hold a detailed discussion with his Cabinet on Thursday in London about the kind of military action he envisages.

A few months ago, the British government was not actively considering air strikes. But the beheading of a British aid worker by an Islamic State militant with a British accent has highlighted the danger the group poses to domestic security.

Cameron was clear, however, that Britain would not yet take part in any air strikes against IS militants in Syria and that, if he decided to do so, he would organise a separate parliamentary vote to get lawmakers' backing.

That could be problematic because the opposition Labour party has said it is not yet ready to support such strikes and would require a U.N. resolution beforehand.

Some lawmakers have also expressed concerns about the legality of hitting IS in Syria without the consent of the Syrian government, which Cameron has made clear he views as illegitimate.

Cameron, who has called the risk of British Islamist radicals returning from Syria and Iraq to attack Britain as the biggest national security threat, suggested the beheadings of two U.S. citizens and a British aid worker by an extremist with a British accent had stirred public opinion in Britain.

"The shocking murders of James Foley, Stephen Sotloff and David Haines by a fighter with an apparent British accent underlines the sinister, direct nature of this threat," Cameron told the U.N. Security Council.

"British people are sickened that a British citizen, a British citizen, could be involved in murdering people."

IS militants are holding another British hostage, aid worker Alan Henning, whom they have threatened to murder.

