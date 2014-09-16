* Muslim countries' reaction to "genocide" said timid
* Call for Islamic edict against all killings
* Bombing not solution, Arab troops needed
By Robert Evans
GENEVA, Sept 16 Middle East Christian leaders
called on Muslim governments and religious authorities on
Tuesday to condemn Islamic State for its assault on minority
religious communities and to take the lead in efforts to destroy
its power in Iraq and Syria.
They told a news conference that the reaction so far from
Arab countries had been "timid" to the militant group's killings
and expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Christians in
mnassacres against all religious and ethnic minorities.
"The situation of Christians and other minorities amid the
massacres and atrocities of (Islamic State) is dire and our
future in the region is at stake," said Patriarch Ignace III of
the Syrian Catholic Church of Antioch.
"The leaders of Arab countries and the Arab League have to
stand up and do something."
Patriarch Sako I of the Chaldean Catholic Church said in
Iraq over 10,000 Christians -- who have had large communities in
the Middle East for some 2,000 years -- in Iraq had been killed
by the militants and some 170,000 expelled from the north.
In areas under Islamic State control in Syria, around half a
million Christians had been forced to flee areas where they had
long lived at peace with their Muslim neighbours.
"We are calling on the religious leaders of the Muslim
countries to issue a fatwa (religious edict) against the killing
of any human being, not just other Muslims," said Patriarch
Sako. "So far, their voice has been very timid."
GLOBAL THREAT
A parallel statement from the two patriarchs and 6 other
church leaders including Greek Orthodox and Coptic prelates said
the ideology of Islamic State was against human rights, and was
a threat to society in the Middle East and across the world.
"If not strongly condemned and effectively destroyed, then
this ideology will damage the entire system of human rights,"
the group said. The top priority was to defeat Islamic State and
"do away with its murderous policies".
The two leaders told the news conference, called by the
Vatican mission to the United Nations in Geneva, that they were
nervous about the U.S. bombing campaign against Islamic State,
saying it could boost Arab popular support for the militants.
"It needs boots on the ground, just bombing is no solution,"
said Patriarch Sako. "But these should perhaps be Arab boots.
The Arab League should be involved. This is primarily the
responsibility of the Arab states."
In intense efforts over the past few days, U.S. diplomats
have found little concrete support from regional countries seen
as wary of stepping into a sectarian war between the Sunni
militants of Islamic State and its Shia opponents.
But Patriarch Ignace said there was a reluctance among Arab
political and religious leaders in countries where Islam and the
state were closely entwined to recognise the human rights of
Christians and other minorities.
"(Islamic State) was born in this context, an amalgam of
religion and the state," he said. "Our Arab friends tell us they
want us to stay but we have to ask them: what are you doing to
stop the fanaticism of your fellow Muslims?"
(Reported by Robert Evans; editing by Ralph Boulton)