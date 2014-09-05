(Recasts with Obama, Hollande, Cameron)
By Steve Holland and Phil Stewart
NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 President Barack Obama
said key NATO allies stood ready to join the United States in
military action to defeat Islamic State militants in Iraq as he
vowed to 'take out' the leaders of a movement he said was a
major threat to the West.
Obama said the Washington would hunt down and dismantle the
organisation, which has seized swathes of Iraq and Syria, in the
same way it had tackled al Qaeda since the Sept. 11 attacks on
the United States and was doing to al-Shabaab in Somalia.
"Key NATO allies stand ready to confront this terrorist
threat through military, intelligence and law enforcement as
well as diplomatic efforts," Obama said after ministers of 10
nations met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Wales to form
what Washington called a "core coalition".
Ministers from Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Turkey,
Italy, Poland, Denmark and non-NATO Australia attended the talks
with the U.S. secretaries of state and defence, John Kerry and
Chuck Hagel.
"Already allies have joined us in Iraq where we have stopped
ISIL's advances, we have equipped our Iraqi partners and helped
them go on offence," Obama told a news conference.
The United States hoped a new Iraqi government would be
formed next week and was confident it would have a coalition for
the sustained action required to destroy the militants.
French President Francois Hollande confirmed Paris was
willing to join U.S. air strikes if requested by a new Baghdad
government as part of a comprehensive international strategy to
confront IS. He also raised the possibility of hot pursuit
operations in Syria or assisting other rebels fighting IS there.
British Prime Minister David Cameron, who failed to win
parliamentary backing for military action in Syria last year,
was more cautious about participating in armed action, saying:
"We are not at that stage yet."
The British public is deeply wary of foreign military
intervention after London joined Washington in the 2003 invasion
of Iraq based on false information about weapons of mass
destruction. France, which opposed that operation, is more open
to overseas action.
Obama drew criticism last week for saying he had not yet
developed a strategy for confronting the Islamic State in Syria,
which has provoked public outrage in the West with the gruesome
beheading two U.S. journalists.
The United States stressed the need for a comprehensive
approach in the talks on Friday and acknowledged that action
against IS in Iraq would have implications in Syria as well.
"We are going to degrade and ultimately defeat ISIL, the
same way that we have gone after al Qaeda," Obama said in some
of his toughest comments since Washington began air strikes last
month to halt the Islamists' advance in northern Iraq.
"You initially push them back, you systematically degrade
their capabilities, you narrow their scope of action, you slowly
shrink the space, the territory that they may control, you take
out their leadership, and over time they are not able to conduct
the same kinds of terrorist attacks as they once could."
In an attempt to counter the threat of U.S. and European
militants returning from the region to attack the West, NATO
announced plans for allies to share more information on
westerners fighting for the militants.
A man with an English accent was filmed beheading the U.S.
journalists and Britain raised its terrorism alert last week to
its second-highest level over the threat posed by IS, meaning it
assessed a strike was "highly likely".
STRATEGY TIME?
European officials said Cameron and Hollande, the leaders of
Europe's main military powers, told Obama in private meetings
that Washington had to do more than simply conduct air strikes
on IS targets in Iraq and needed an overall strategy.
"It can't be just 'let's go and bomb a few targets and see
what happens'," said one Western defence official familiar with
the talks among allied leaders.
A British official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
said: "There is a growing sense that this is going to take more
than we are doing... but it needs to be a measured, cautious
approach."
Though it was unclear how many nations would ultimately join
Washington in supporting military operations in Iraq, Kerry and
Hagel set out the limits of such action at a hastily arranged
meeting in Newport - no land forces.
"Obviously I think that's a red line for everybody here: no
boots on the ground," Kerry told the meeting. Obama said Kerry
would visit the Middle East to help build a broad-based
coalition to tackle the militants.
British and German ministers warned that it would be a long
campaign to push the Sunni militants back after stunning gains
they have made in Syria and Iraq, drawing volunteers from many
countries including in the West.
Kerry said he hoped the allies could develop a comprehensive
plan for combating IS in time for this month's annual U.N.
General Assembly session in New York.
Turkey, which attended the talks, has been struggling to
staunch a flow of foreign jihadists across its border with
Syria. Hagel travels to Turkey next week.
A statement issued by Hagel and Kerry after the meeting said
the coalition would need to go after IS finances, including any
trade in petroleum products, and discredit its ideology.
