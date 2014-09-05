NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 The United States said on
Friday it was forming a "core coalition" to battle Islamic State
militants in Iraq, calling for broad support from allies and
partners but ruling out committing ground forces.
"We need to attack them in ways that prevent them from
taking over territory, to bolster the Iraqi security forces and
others in the region who are prepared to take them on, without
committing troops of our own," U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry told a meeting of 10 nations.
"Obviously I think that's a red line for everybody here: no
boots on the ground."
The defence and foreign ministers of the United States,
Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Australia, Turkey, Italy,
Poland and Denmark met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in
Wales to discuss a strategy for addressing the Sunni militant
group that has taken over swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory.
