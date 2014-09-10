WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. House of
Representatives on Wednesday postponed a vote that had been
expected on Thursday on legislation to keep the federal
government running beyond Sept. 30, when current funds expire.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced the delay on
the House floor. President Barack Obama is set to deliver a
speech later on Wednesday on the issue. McCarthy said House
members will also receive a classified briefing from the Obama
administration on Thursday concerning U.S. military steps
against Islamic State operating in Syria.
U.S. military funds to help Syrians defeat Islamic State
could be included in the funding bill. "We stand ready to listen
and work with the president to confront this growing threat,"
McCarthy said.
