By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Sept 10 President Barack Obama has
asked the U.S. Congress to authorize aid for rebel groups
fighting in Syria, a move that would put lawmakers on record
backing his strategy to defeat Islamic State militants.
The request by the president came on the eve of a speech
laying out his plan for the United States to lead a broad
coalition against the militants who have taken large swaths of
Iraq and Syria.
Obama requested that funds for training rebels be included
in a stop-gap funding bill that would avert a U.S. government
shutdown on Oct. 1, the start of a new fiscal year.
Senior Republicans, who control the U.S. House of
Representatives, and Democrats, who control the Senate, both
indicated willingness to consider Obama's plan.
Nonetheless, his request for Congress to authorize aid to
moderate rebel groups in Syria is meeting with some questions.
The Democratic president has been under intense pressure
from Congress, particularly Republicans, to launch more
aggressive military attacks on the Islamic State.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Hal Rogers of
Kentucky said Obama called him late on Tuesday to ask that an
authorization to arm Syrian rebels be included in the spending
bill.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Rogers said that Syria
was a "quagmire." He also noted that the United States has had
difficulty in the past with training and arming troops in Iraq
and Afghanistan, only to have some turn against the United
States or to have the arms fall into enemy hands. It was
unclear, Rogers said, who the "moderate" Syrian rebels are.
Rogers also said the military authorization request was so
important that it should be considered separately from his
committee's government-funding bill, but noted time constraints.
Obama is due to outline in an address to the American people
on Wednesday evening the United States' plans against the
Islamic State, a radical Muslim organization, which has claimed
credit for the beheading of two American journalists.
Known also as ISIL or ISIS, the Islamic State is attempting
to create a state from parts of Syria and Iraq.
Obama's address, scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT (0100 GMT
Thursday), is expected to include a request that Congress give
its authorization for U.S. support and training for forces
fighting the Islamic State. Obama also could outline possible
U.S. air strikes against the group, which is being portrayed by
U.S. officials as a fast-growing threat to the West.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid on Wednesday threw his
support behind U.S. military efforts.
"I believe we need to train and equip Syrian rebels," Reid
said. He stressed the importance of getting help from allies,
though, adding, "Going it alone will not suffice."
"We must have the support of the international community if
we are to rid the world" of the Islamic State, the Nevada
Democrat said.
Reid, however, warned against steps that would involve U.S.
troops on the ground to battle the Islamic State.
"I'm amazed that some members of Congress want to rush into
war. Because that's what they're talking about - war," Reid
said, without naming those lawmakers.
The authorization Obama is seeking would be attached to the
stop-gap funding bill to keep government agencies operating
until Dec. 11, giving Congress time to work on funding levels
for the remainder of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2015.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, announced
on the House floor that he and other leading lawmakers on
Wednesday had received a classified briefing from the
administration "regarding a significant piece of the president's
strategy to confront the international terrorist organization."
McCarthy added, "Given the severity of the situation and the
need for all members to properly evaluate the president's
request, the House will postpone consideration" of the emergency
spending bill pending Obama's speech and a classified briefing
for all members of the House on Thursday.
"We stand ready to listen and work with the president to
confront this growing threat," McCarthy said.
Members of Congress are hoping to wind up their legislative
session within a week or so in order to return to their home
states and campaign for re-election on Nov. 4.
It was not yet clear when the House might vote on the
spending bill and the military authorization Obama wants
attached to it.
However, there appeared to be strong support for limited
U.S. military action against the Islamic State and House and
Senate votes are possible next week.
