By Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan
| WASHINGTON, Sept 17
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. House of
Representatives votes on Wednesday on legislation to train and
arm moderate Syrian rebels, but questions remain over whether it
will give them the advanced weapons they say they need to defeat
Islamic State militants.
The vote is a test of support within President Barack
Obama's own party for his stepped-up campaign to "degrade and
destroy" Islamic State fighters who have seized a third of both
Iraq and Syria, declared war on the West and seek to establish a
caliphate in the heart of the Middle East.
The spending-bill amendment is widely expected to pass,
backed by both Democrats and Republicans later on Wednesday. It
is also expected to pass the Senate later this week.
Facing resistance by war-weary lawmakers in Obama's
Democratic party, the administration has reached across the
aisle to Republicans for crucial support, a rare bipartisan
moment in an otherwise polarized Congress.
Ohio Representative John Boehner, the Republican House
speaker, and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, the top
Republican in the Senate, both say they will back the
authorization, which lasts only until Dec. 11, the day the
spending bill also expires.
The amendment does not provide details about the training
plan, prompting lawmakers to fear that a "yes" vote could mean
authorizing shipments of military equipment that might end up in
the wrong hands and possibly even kill Americans.
"I'm not confident we know who our allies are," West
Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, said in a Senate speech
on Wednesday to explain why he opposed the training effort.
The amendment does not include $500 million the White House
says it needs to arm and train the rebels. It is intended to
quickly provide the authority Obama wants while avoiding a
debate on the money.
A significant part of Obama's plan hinges on congressional
approval of the plan to train and equip Free Syrian Army rebels
to "strengthen the opposition as the best counterweight to the
extremists," as Obama put it in a speech on Sept. 11 and to
prevent U.S. troops from "being dragged into another ground
war."
Fears that U.S. troops could be dragged into the conflict
were fanned on Tuesday by General Martin Dempsey, chairman of
the U.S. military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, who raised the
possibility that American troops might need to take on a larger
role in Iraq's ground war.
'NONE OF THIS IS PERFECT'
If passed, the bill would allow the Pentagon to later submit
requests to shift funds within the budget if it decides it needs
funds to pay for the program.
Defense officials have said they expect to recruit and train
about 5,000 of the moderate rebel fighters, many of whom have
been waging a three-year-old civil war against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad.
U.S. military officials say there is support within the
Pentagon for supplying the rebels with weapons beyond small arms
and ammunition, including battlefield artillery, anti-tank
rockets and mortars.
That creates a quandary for the United States.
The administration has resisted providing powerful weapons
requested by the rebels such as surface-to-air missiles for fear
they could be captured or used against the United States or its
allies. Should that happen, lawmakers fear being portrayed as
authorizing a bill that ultimately helped to kill Americans.
But should the bill provide the rebels with just small arms
and ammunition, as originally envisioned earlier this year,
lawmakers could be open to accusations they supported
legislation that made no difference on the battlefield and was
well short of what the rebels needed.
Republican Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, a member of
the House Defense appropriations subcommittee, said the program
could start with small arms and then possibly graduate to
heavier weapons, such as "armored personnel carriers, artillery,
real air defense capability" but declined to say whether such
plans had been discussed in classified briefings.
"None of this is perfect," said Senator Claire McCaskill, a
Missouri Democrat and senior member of the Senate Armed Services
Committee. "This is all hard, and this is a bad choice among
even worse choices. All of those people who are criticizing this
choice, I have yet to hear their better idea."
(Additional reporting by David Lawder and Krista Hughes;
Editing by Jason Szep and Howard Goller)