(Updates with vote result, opinion poll, comments by Lee and
Shahbandar)
By Patricia Zengerle and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. House of
Representatives approved President Barack Obama's plan on
Wednesday to train and arm moderate Syrian rebels, but questions
remain over whether it will give them the advanced weapons they
say they need to defeat Islamic State militants.
The House voted 273-to-156 to authorize the plan, a test of
support for Obama's stepped-up campaign to "degrade and destroy"
Islamic State fighters who have seized a third of both Iraq and
Syria, declared war on the West and seek to establish a
caliphate in the heart of the Middle East.
Written as an amendment to a stopgap spending bill, the
measure does not include any money to pay for the arms and
training. It passed with support from both Democrats and
Republicans, but also significant opposition from members of
both parties.
Voting for the amendment were 159 Republicans and 114
Democrats, while 71 Republicans and 85 Democrats voted against.
The spending bill - including the training plan - will only
go to Obama to be signed into law after it passes the Senate,
expected to come as early as Thursday.
Facing resistance by war-weary lawmakers in Obama's own
Democratic party, the administration reached across the aisle to
Republicans for support, a rare bipartisan moment in an
otherwise polarized Congress.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Friday showed that while Americans
support Obama's campaign of airstrikes against Islamic State
militants, they largely oppose a long military campaign against
the group.
The authorization backed by the House lasts only until Dec.
11, the day the spending bill expires. The bill allows the
Pentagon to later submit requests to shift funds within the
budget if it decides it needs funds to pay for the program.
The amendment does not provide details about the training
plan, prompting lawmakers to fear that a "yes" vote could mean
authorizing shipments of military equipment that might end up in
the wrong hands and possibly even kill Americans.
'UNANSWERED QUESTIONS'
"There are too many unanswered questions for me to support
this amendment," said Representative Barbara Lee, a California
Democrat. "How will we ensure that the United States weapons we
are providing to Syrian rebels will not get into the wrong
hands, as they did with the rebels we supported in Libya?"
The amendment does not include $500 million the White House
says it needs to arm and train the rebels, who have been waging
a three-year-long battle against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad. It was written to quickly provide the authority Obama
wanted while avoiding a debate on the money.
Oubai Shahbandar, a senior adviser to the Syrian National
Coalition, a western-backed political opposition body, called
the House vote "an important step forward" in establishing a
partnership between Washington and the Syrian opposition.
"We worked hard to make the case that the Free Syrian Army
is the sole solution to degrading and defeating ISIS. We have a
long road ahead, but the overwhelming support in Congress for
our cause is encouraging," he told Reuters in Istanbul.
Obama said in a nationally televised speech last week that
he wants to train and equip Free Syrian Army rebels to
"strengthen the opposition as the best counterweight to the
extremists" and to prevent U.S. troops from "being dragged into
another ground war."
Fears of a deeper U.S. troop involvement were fanned on
Tuesday by General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S.
military's Joint Chiefs of Staff, who raised the possibility
that American troops might need to take on a larger role in
Iraq's ground war.
Defense officials have said they expect to recruit and train
about 5,000 of the moderate rebel fighters.
U.S. military officials say there is support within the
Pentagon for supplying the rebels with weapons beyond small arms
and ammunition, including battlefield artillery, anti-tank
rockets and mortars.
Republican Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, a member of
the House Defense appropriations subcommittee, said the program
could start with small arms and then possibly graduate to
heavier weapons, such as "armored personnel carriers, artillery,
real air defense capability" but declined to say whether such
plans had been discussed in classified briefings.
(Additional reporting by David Lawder and Krista Hughes in
Washington and Dasha Afanasieva in Istanbul; Editing by Jason
Szep and Howard Goller)