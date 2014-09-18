Shapoor Mistry resigns from Indian Hotels board
NEW DELHI Shapoor Mistry, the elder brother of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry, has resigned as a director of the board of Indian Hotels Co, the company said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate on Thursday easily approved controversial legislation requested by President Barack Obama to allow the training and arming of moderate Syrian rebels in their fight against Islamic State militants.
Senate passage, by a vote of 78-22, came a day after approval by the House of Representatives. The Senate legislation also temporarily keeps the government running in the fiscal year that starts on Oct. 1 and reauthorizes the Export-Import Bank through June 2015.
The bill now goes to Obama for signing into law.
(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Peter Cooney)
MUMBAI Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical aims to apply for approval of its tuberculosis (TB) drug delamanid in India within three months, a senior company official said, as calls grow for expanded access to the life-saving medicine.