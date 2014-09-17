(Updates with vote count)
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Wednesday to approve President Barack
Obama's plan to arm and train Syrian rebels to battle Islamic
State, a major part of his campaign to "degrade and destroy" the
Sunni militants.
The House approved the measure authorizing the training plan
until Dec. 11 by a vote of 273-156. While it was passed with
bipartisan support, it was opposed by significant numbers of
Democrats and Republicans.
The measure is attached to a stopgap spending spill also
expected to pass the House on Wednesday.
The legislation must be passed by the Senate before it can
be sent to Obama to sign into law.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Richard Cowan and David
Lawder; Editing by Peter Cooney)