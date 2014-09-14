PARIS France on Sunday strongly condemned the murder of Briton David Haines by Islamic State militants and called for an international mobilisation to fight the Islamist group.

"The heinous murder of David Haines shows once again how the international community must mobilise against Daesh," the French presidency said in statement, referring to the Arabic acronym for IS, which the presidency said was a vile and cowardly organisation.

Islamic State militants fighting in Iraq and Syria released a video on Saturday that purported to show the beheading of British aid worker David Haines, who was kidnapped last year. [ID:nL5N0RE166]

On Monday, France will host an international conference on Iraq's security crisis.

(Reporting by Henri-Pierre André. Editing by Jane Merriman)