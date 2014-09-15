Venezuela death toll rises as unrest enters fourth week
CARACAS At least one person was killed in political unrest in Venezuela on Monday as anti-government protests entered a fourth week with mass "sit-ins" to press demands for early elections.
PARIS French President Francois Hollande called on Monday for a global reponse to counter Islamic State militants, saying the group posed a security threat the world over.
"What is the threat? It is global so the response must be global," the French leader said, opening a Paris conference of some 30 countries aimed at coordinating a strategy against the group, which has taken control of parts of Northern Iraq and has a power base in Syria.
(Reporting By Brian Love; editing by Mark John)
CARACAS At least one person was killed in political unrest in Venezuela on Monday as anti-government protests entered a fourth week with mass "sit-ins" to press demands for early elections.
WASHINGTON The United States on Monday blacklisted 271 employees of a Syrian government agency it said was responsible for developing chemical weapons, weeks after a poison gas attack killed scores of people in a rebel-held province in Syria.