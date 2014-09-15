French President Francois Hollande (R) walks with Iraq's President Fuad Masum after a meeting the Elysee Palace in Paris September 15, 2014, ahead of a conference bringing together about 30 countries to discuss how to cooperate in the fight against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/John Schults

PARIS French President Francois Hollande called on Monday for a global reponse to counter Islamic State militants, saying the group posed a security threat the world over.

"What is the threat? It is global so the response must be global," the French leader said, opening a Paris conference of some 30 countries aimed at coordinating a strategy against the group, which has taken control of parts of Northern Iraq and has a power base in Syria.

