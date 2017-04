PARIS French fighter jets struck targets in Iraq on Thursday, government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said.

"There were strikes in Iraq this morning," Le Foll said without giving any further details.

The strikes were the first by French jets since Sept. 19 when Paris joined the United States military action against Islamic State insurgents in Iraq who have taken over parts of the country.

