PARIS, Sept 9 France will host an international conference on the security situation in Iraq on Sept. 15, President Francois Hollande's office said on Tuesday.

Iraqi President Fuad Masum and leaders of regional and international powers will attend the conference in Paris, it said in a statement.

On Friday, three days before the conference, Hollande will travel to Iraq to offer France's support to Iraqi leaders in combating the insurgents of Islamic State, the statement said.

