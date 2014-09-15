* Final statement cites readiness for military, other
By John Irish and Jason Szep
PARIS, Sept 15 World powers backed military
measures on Monday to help defeat Islamic State fighters in
Iraq, boosting Washington's efforts to set up a coalition, but
made no mention of the tougher diplomatic challenge next door in
Syria.
France sent fighter jets on a reconnaissance mission over
Iraq, a step closer to becoming the first ally to join the
United States in new bombing there since President Barack Obama
declared his plans to establish a broad coalition last week.
Paris also hosted an international conference, attended by
the five U.N. Security Council permanent members, European and
Arab states, and representatives of the EU, Arab League and
United Nations. All pledged to help the government in Baghdad
fight against Islamic State militants.
But a statement after Monday's conference made no mention at
all of Syria - the other country where Islamic State fighters
hold a wide swathe of territory. Iraq attended Monday's meeting
but Syria did not, nor did its main regional ally, Iran.
Obama pledged last week to establish a coalition to defeat
Islamic State fighters in both Iraq and Syria, plunging the
United States into two separate civil wars in which nearly every
country in the Middle East has a stake.
"All participants underscored the urgent need to remove
Daesh from the regions in which it has established itself in
Iraq," said a statement after Monday's talks, using an Arabic
acronym for the group which now calls itself Islamic State.
"To that end, they committed to supporting the new Iraqi
Government in its fight against Daesh, by any means necessary,
including appropriate military assistance...." it said.
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said French aircraft would
begin reconnaissance flights over Iraq. A French official said
two Rafale fighter jets and a refuelling aircraft had taken off
on Monday for Iraq.
"The throat-slitters of Daesh - that's what I'm calling them
- tell the whole world 'Either you're with us or we kill you'.
And when one is faced with such a group there is no other
attitude than to defend yourself," Fabius told a news conference
at the end of the talks.
Iraqi President Fouad Massoum told Monday's conference he
hoped the Paris meeting would bring a "quick response".
"Islamic State's doctrine is either you support us or kill
us. It has committed massacres and genocidal crimes and ethnic
purification," he told delegates.
VOTE OF CONFIDENCE
Monday's conference was an important vote of confidence for
the new Iraqi government, formed last week, led by a member of
Iraq's Shi'ite majority, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and
also including minority Sunnis and Kurds in important jobs.
Iraq's allies hope that Abadi will prove a more consensual
leader than his predecessor Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite whose
policies alienated many Sunnis. They hope that the new Iraqi
government will win back support from Sunnis who had backed the
Islamic State's revolt.
Monday's conference shows that Abadi enjoys broad
international good will, which means Washington will probably
face little diplomatic pushback over plans to use air strikes
against Islamic State fighters on that side of the frontier.
Syria, however, is a much trickier case. In a three year
civil war, Islamic State has emerged as one of the most powerful
Sunni groups battling against the government of President Bashar
al-Assad, a member of a Shi'ite-derived sect.
Washington remains hostile to Assad, which means any bombing
is likely to take place without permission of the government in
Damascus. Russia, which has a veto at the U.N. Security Council
and supports Assad, says bombing would be illegal without a
Security Council resolution. Turkey and other countries are wary
of measures against Islamic State that might help Assad.
Islamic State fighters set off alarms across the Middle East
since June when they swept across northern Iraq, seizing cities,
slaughtering prisoners, proclaiming a caliphate to rule over all
Muslims and ordering non-Sunnis to convert or die.
The United States resumed air strikes in Iraq in August for
the first time since the 2011 withdrawal of the last U.S.
troops, fearful the militants would break the country up and use
it as a base for attacks on the West.
Obama's plans, announced last week, would involve stronger
military action in Iraq and extend the campaign across the
frontier to Syria. Secretary of State John Kerry has said he
believes he can forge a solid alliance despite hesitancy among
some partners and questions over the legality of action.
U.S. officials said several Arab countries have offered to
join the United States in air strikes against Islamic State
targets, but declined to say which countries made the offers.
Ten Arab states committed last week to joining a military
coalition, without specifying what action they would take.
Britain, Washington's main ally when it invaded Iraq in
2003, has yet to confirm it will take part in air strikes,
despite the killing of British aid worker David Haines by
Islamic State fighters this past week.
France has said it is ready to take part in bombing missions
in Iraq but is so far wary of action in Syria. French officials
say the coalition plan must go beyond military and humanitarian
action, arguing there must also be a political plan for once
Islamic State has been weakened in Iraq.
The absence from Monday's conference of Iran, Assad's main
ally and by far the most influential neighbour among Iraq's
Shi'ite majority, shows how difficult joint action can be in the
Middle East. French officials said Arab countries had blocked
Tehran's presence.
"We wanted a consensus among countries over Iran's
attendance, but in the end it was more important to have certain
Arab states than Iran," a French diplomat said.
Norwegian daily VG quoted Foreign Minister Boerge Brende as
saying Oslo, which is at the Paris conference, was considering a
military presence in Iraq.
"First and foremost we have said that there would an
additional contribution to humanitarian work. But we are also
considering whether we will, separately to the humanitarian
help, also contribute with military capacity building," he said.
"This could be training of personnel, but it will depend on
the demand we get," he added.
