(Recasts with Cameron's spokesman)
BERLIN/LONDON, Sept 11 British Prime Minister
David Cameron has not ruled out military action against Islamic
State militants in Syria, his spokesman said on Thursday after
Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said Britain would not take
part in any air strikes there.
On Wednesday, U.S. President Barack Obama said he had
authorised U.S. air strikes for the first time in Syria and more
attacks in Iraq in a broad escalation of a campaign against the
militant group.
"In terms of air power, the prime minister has not ruled
anything out and that is the position," Cameron's spokesman
said.
After a meeting in Berlin earlier on Thursday, Hammond and
his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier told a news
conference they would not be taking part in air strikes in Syria
against Islamic State.
Hammond said Britain "supports entirely the U.S. approach of
developing an international coalition" against the Islamic
State, whom he described as "barbaric", and said that in terms
of how to help such a coalition "we have ruled nothing out".
But, asked about Obama's proposal for air strikes against
Islamic State in Syria, Hammond replied: "Let me be clear:
Britain will not be taking part in any air strikes in Syria. We
have already had that discussion in our parliament last year and
we won't be revisiting that position."
Hammond said the legal environment and "military
permissiveness" in Syria and Iraq were very different.
But Cameron's spokesman later said Hammond had been
referring to the fact that parliament had last year decided
against taking military action against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's administration.
When it came to tackling Islamic State, the government had
not yet made a decision about joining military strikes, he said,
when asked about Hammond's comments.
"What we are dealing with here is ... a group which you see
across both Syria and Iraq and which needs to be tackled in both
of those areas."
Steinmeier said Germany had not been asked to take part in
the air strikes and would not be participating. "To quite clear,
we have not been asked to do so and neither will we do so," he
said.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown in Berlin and Kylie MacLellan in
London; Editing by Alison Williams)