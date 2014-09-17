BERLIN, Sept 17 Qatar's ruler Emir Sheikh Tamim
bin Hamad Al Thani told German Chancellor Angela Merkel in
Berlin on Wednesday that his country does not finance any
terrorist organisations in Syria or Iraq and has never done so.
"What is happening in Iraq and Syria is extremism and such
organisations are partly financed from abroad, but Qatar has
never supported and will never support terrorist organisations,"
he told a news conference with Merkel.
Merkel said the emir had assured her his country's security
was also at stake in the fight against Islamic State militants,
and she had "no reason not to believe what the emir said".
