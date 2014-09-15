* Iran leader distrustful of Washington's "dirty hands",
"murky intentions"
* Paris conference supports military action in Iraq, no
mention of Syria
* Kerry says no cooperation with Iran, declines to be drawn
on embassy overture
(Adds Iraqi, Russian foreign minister, diplomat)
By Jason Szep and Mehrdad Balali
PARIS/DUBAI, Sept 15 Iran's supreme leader said
on Monday he had personally rejected an offer from the United
States for talks to fight Islamic State, an apparent blow to
Washington's efforts to build a military coalition to fight
militants in both Iraq and Syria.
World powers meeting in Paris on Monday gave public backing
to military action to fight Islamic State fighters in Iraq.
France sent jets on a reconnaissance mission to Iraq, a step
towards becoming the first ally to join the U.S.-led air
campaign there.
But Iran, the principal ally of Islamic State's main foes in
both Iraq and Syria, was not invited to the Paris meeting. The
countries that did attend - while supporting action in Iraq -
made no mention at all of Syria, where U.S. diplomats face a far
tougher task building an alliance for action.
Washington has been trying to build a coalition to fight
Islamic State since last week when President Barack Obama
pledged to destroy the militant group on both sides of the
Iraqi-Syrian border.
That means plunging into two civil wars in which nearly
every country in the Middle East already has a stake. And it
also puts Washington on the same side as Tehran, its bitter
enemy since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
In a rare direct intervention into diplomacy, Iran's supreme
leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Washington had reached out
through the Iranian embassy in Baghdad, requesting a meeting to
discuss cooperation against Islamic State.
Khamenei said that some Iranian officials had welcomed the
contacts, but he had personally vetoed them.
"HANDS ARE DIRTY"
"I saw no point in cooperating with a country whose hands
are dirty and intentions murky," the Iranian leader said in
quotes carried on state news agency IRNA. He accused Washington
of "lying" by saying it had excluded Iran from its coalition,
saying it was Iran that had refused to participate.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said Washington was "not
cooperating with Iran", but declined to be drawn on whether it
had reached out through the embassy in Baghdad for talks.
"I am not going to get into a back and forth," he said. "I
don't think that's constructive, frankly."
Islamic State fighters set off alarms across the Middle East
since June when they swept across northern Iraq, seizing cities,
slaughtering prisoners, proclaiming a caliphate to rule over all
Muslims and ordering non-Sunnis to convert or die.
IS fighters, known for beheading their enemies or captives,
raised the stakes for the West by cutting off the heads of two
Americans and a Briton in videos posted on the Internet which
showed the prisoners bound in orange jumpsuits.
French officials said they had hoped to invite Iran to
Monday's conference but Arab countries had blocked the move.
"We wanted a consensus among countries over Iran's
attendance, but in the end it was more important to have certain
Arab states than Iran," a French diplomat said.
Calling the decision regrettable, Iraq's Foreign Minister
Ibrahim al-Jaafari said Baghdad had wanted Iran to attend.
Iran sponsors the governments of both Iraq and Syria and has
been at the centre of defences against Islamic State in both
countries. The United States reached out to Iran last year when
secret talks led to a preliminary deal on nuclear issues.
Iran has occasionally played down its conflicts with the
West since President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, was
elected last year. Khamenei's intervention, including his
statement that some Iranian officials welcomed the U.S.
overture, was a rare public acknowledgment of division but also
a reminder that powerful interests in Iran oppose a wider thaw.
"THROAT-SLITTERS"
At Monday's international conference in Paris, the five U.N.
Security Council permanent members, Turkey, European and Arab
states and representatives of the EU, Arab League and United
Nations all pledged to help Baghdad fight Islamic State.
"All participants underscored the urgent need to remove
Daesh from the regions in which it has established itself in
Iraq," said a statement after the talks. Daesh is an Arabic
acronym for the group which now calls itself Islamic State.
"To that end, they committed to supporting the new Iraqi
Government in its fight against Daesh, by any means necessary,
including appropriate military assistance...." it said.
Several Western and Arab officials said no concrete
commitments were made and that talks on the different roles of
those in the coalition would take place bilaterally and over the
next 10 days at the United Nations General Assembly.
"This conference was like a mass. A big gathering where we
listen to each other, but it's not where miracles happen," said
another French diplomat. "It was a strong political message of
support for Iraq and now we prepare to fight."
Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said French aircraft would
begin reconnaissance flights over Iraq. A French official said
two Rafale fighters and a refuelling aircraft had set off.
"The throat-slitters of Daesh - that's what I'm calling them
- tell the whole world 'Either you're with us or we kill you'.
When one is faced with such a group there is no other attitude
than to defend yourself," Fabius said at the end of the talks.
Iraqi President Fouad Massoum told Monday's conference he
hoped the Paris meeting would bring a "quick response".
"Islamic State's doctrine is either you support us or kill
us. It has committed massacres and genocidal crimes and ethnic
purification," he told delegates.
VOTE OF CONFIDENCE
Monday's conference was an important vote of confidence for
the new Iraqi government formed last week, led by a member of
Iraq's Shi'ite majority, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, and
also including minority Sunnis and Kurds in important jobs.
Iraq's allies hope Abadi will prove a more consensual leader
than his predecessor Nuri al-Maliki, a Shi'ite whose policies
alienated many Sunnis, and that the new government will win back
support from Sunnis who had backed the Islamic State's revolt.
The broad international goodwill towards Abadi shown at
Monday's conference means Washington will probably face little
diplomatic pushback over plans for air strikes in Iraq.
Syria, however, is a much trickier case. In a three-year
civil war, Islamic State has emerged as one of the most powerful
Sunni groups battling against the government of President Bashar
al-Assad, a member of a Shi'ite-derived sect.
Washington and its allies remain hostile to Assad, which
means any bombing is likely to take place without permission of
the Damascus government. Russia, which backs Assad, says bombing
would be illegal without a resolution at the U.N. Security
Council, where it has a veto.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Paris that
Moscow was already providing military assistance to both Iraq
and Syria, suggesting Western countries were guilty of a double
standard by helping Assad's foes.
"Terrorists can't be good or bad. We must be consistent and
not involve our personal political projects, not prioritise them
over the general goal of fighting terrorism."
The United States resumed air strikes in Iraq in August for
the first time since the 2011 withdrawal of U.S. troops. Obama's
plans, announced last week, involve stronger military action in
Iraq and extending the campaign to Syria.
U.S. officials said several Arab countries had offered to
join air strikes against Islamic State, but declined to name
them. Ten Arab states committed last week to a military
coalition without specifying what action they would take.
Britain, Washington's main ally when it invaded Iraq in
2003, has yet to confirm it will take part in air strikes,
despite the killing of British aid worker David Haines by
Islamic State fighters this past week.
France has said it is ready to take part in bombing missions
in Iraq but is so far wary of action in Syria.
(Additional reporting by John Irish, Marine Pennetier,
Alexandria Sage and Nicholas Vinocur,; Writing by Peter Graff;
Editing by Peter Millership)